Polk deputies: 15-year-old arrested after stabbing classmate at Westwood Middle
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A fight at a Winter Haven middle school led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 15-year-old.
According to Polk County deputies, a fight occurred between the teen suspect and his classmate, a 14-year-old, at Westwood Middle School. The campus is located at 3520 Avenue J NW.
During the fight, the 15-year-old stabbed the student with a fixed-blade kitchen knife and fled, deputies said. The school went into lockdown around 1:09 p.m. as authorities searched for the student.
Officials said he was found at a relative's home nearby around 1:43 p.m. Deputies said the teen threw the knife behind a trailer in the area but brought deputies to the location.
The knife was located, and the teen was arrested.
The student was taken to a hospital, but deputies did not reveal his condition.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.