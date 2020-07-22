Winter Haven police investigating shooting that injured 1

One person ended up hospitalized following a shooting in Winter Haven, police said.

After 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to building 11 along Evergreen Place SW after receiving reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police said they found a victim, in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Also at the shooting scene, officers said there were two vehicles that appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

The victim was not identified, and police said information is still limited since the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

