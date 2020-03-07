Winter Haven police searching for man who offered middle school student $20 to get in his van

article

Winter Haven police are searching for a man who offered a 12-year-old girl $20 to get in his van Thursday morning as she walked to school. Police said the girl told them the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. as she walked southbound on 5th St. NE in Winter Haven toward Denison Middle School.

She told police that a black man described as 30-40 years of age with a medium complexion and thin build drove up to her in a dark-colored minivan and asked if she needed a ride. The victim declined and then the same man approached her a second time at the intersection of 4th St. and Ave. A SE.

The victim said the man offered to pay her $20 to get in the van. The victim refused and reported the incidents when she got to school.

Anyone who was in the area of 5th St. NE or 4th St. and Ave. A SE between 7:30- 8 a.m. on Thursday is asked to call Winter Haven detectives at 863-291-5620.

