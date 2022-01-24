Winter weather spreads across Eastern US, freezing parts of Florida, Virginia and the Carolinas

Frigid temperatures impacting the East Coast follow a layer of ice and a blanket of snow that covered coastal areas stretching from South Carolina to Virginia and even in parts of Florida on Monday after a winter weather system brought colder temperatures not often seen in those regions.

Parts of Florida were colder than parts of Alaska on Monday morning as freeze alerts were issued across the Sunshine State.

A Freeze Watch was in effect for places like Jacksonville, Lake City, Gainesville and Ocala. All of southeastern Georgia was also included in the watch. The watch expired at 8 a.m.

The NWS in Jacksonville reported a low of 27 degrees at the Jacksonville International Airport and widespread frost covering Northeast Florida just after sunrise.

After an icy start to the day, temperatures are forecast to rise into the 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Miami will likely be the warmest, with a temperature in the upper 60s.

Experts say a fast-moving Alberta Clipper is expected to spread snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Monday before racking into New England by Tuesday.

Monday night, the snow will reach the interior Northeast and parts of New England.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southeastern Wisconsin, northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and portions of Michigan, where the snow could create some travel issues to begin the new workweek.

By 6 a.m., Central Florida had low temperatures in the mid-30s. The NWS in Melbourne reported a low of 34 degrees in Vero Beach.

In Jacksonville, the temperature dropped into the upper 20s. That low temperature was nearly 10 degrees colder than the low temperature in Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday morning.

On Jan. 21, a number of North Carolina power outages during a winter storm caused nearly 4,500 people to lose power impacting residents near Myrtle Beach. By the following morning, outages during the storm peaked at about 16,000.

