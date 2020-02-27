Wisconsin police department offers to test meth "contaminated" with the coronavirus

A Wisconsin Police Department is using public concern over the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 to trick drug users into turning themselves in.

The Merrill, Wisconsin police department issued a "warning" on Facebook, saying methamphetamine recently sold in the town "may be contaminated with the Corona Virus."

The department urged anyone in possession of the supposedly contaminated drugs to bring them in for testing. The department also offered to send officers out to make meth-testing housecalls. It was unclear whether anyone had taken officers up on the offer.

Meanwhile, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, There have been 17 coronavirus tests administered, with one positive result, in the state as of February 24. No deaths had been reported in the state.

FOX 6 reports the patient, who tested positive in early February, was in "home isolation" and did not require hospitalization.

"P.S.A

WARNING: If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus. Please take it to the Merrill Police Department and we will test it for free. If you're not comfortable going into an office setting, please request any officer and they'll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We are here for you!"