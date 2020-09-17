With her own struggles during pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay client pays it forward

article

Julie Beach is not where she thought she'd be at this time of her life.

Her sister took her own life in 2016, leaving her to care for her two daughters and has needed some help to make ends meet.

"Being a caregiver, a student, a teacher, I've lost jobs because of COVID," she explained to FOX 13. "We couldn't, we wouldn't survive. We couldn't do this [without help]."

Beach and her family rely on Feeding Tampa Bay for that help to fill the gaps. Despite the hardship and pain, she still has found time and motivation to help others.

"During times of personal struggle and loss... people have carried me," Beach said. "If I can't give back, then I'm not doing them a service."

Beach reaches out to people online letting them know she has extra meals and then passes them out to those in need, who can't physically go to pick them up.

"It's a super-tight situation. They can't always get to the place. They don't always have the time, money or ability, and there shouldn't be barriers to getting fed," Beach said. "This kind of fell into my lap and it says, 'Don't stop, don't give up, keep going.' I even bought a freezer so I can house stuff and as long as I have the ability to share something with somebody -- I'm going to do it."

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, click over to: feedingtampabay.org.

