Hillsborough Public Schools reaches 'tentative' agreement on teacher contracts

Tensions ran high Monday between Hillsborough County teachers and the school district as the two sides sat down to tried to hammer out a new contract. Late Monday evening, the county announced it had reached a tentative agreement, but teachers were already planning ways to take a stand in case talks fell through.

In states like Florida where it's illegal for teachers to strike, teachers have few options when it comes to negotiation tactics. Teachers in Hillsborough County began a process known as "work to contract" – doing what their contracts say is necessary to educate children, but nothing more. The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association urged educators to arrive at the start of the school day, not early; and to avoid stating late, attending after-school events or bringing work home.

"They're a little bit ticked off the day has gone this long without a contract and getting that settled, so they're making a statement across the district today," said Rob Kriete, HCTA's president.

Teachers also staged walk-ins at several schools throughout the district, in a show of solidarity.

Educators have been working without a contract since last July and have been receiving the same pay rate they did during the 2020-21 school year.

"The district is just exploiting our exhaustion by not allowing us to come to an agreement on our contract," said Danielle Weigand, who participated in the walk-in at Shields Middle School, adding it's frustrating to not receive a raise despite having more responsibilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We work extra hours at home, grading papers on the weekends, stay late, we come early and to not be allowed to have any sort of incentive for that is kind of a slap in the face."

According to Kriete, teachers wanted to make sure they receive a pay raise that lasts the entire length of a potential two-year contract, while also receiving credit for every year they've worked.

In a statement released Monday night, Hillsborough County Public Schools said a tentative agreement was reached with the Hillsborough County Classroom Teachers Association to provide "non-recurring salary increases for all instructional personnel."

"Even as the district continues to face financial challenges, the School Board and district leaders remain committed to continuously improving compensation packages for district employees. Under this agreement, employees represented in the HCTA instructional bargaining unit would receive a payment equivalent to a level increase for the 2021-22 school year. The increase is dependent on each employee’s current step level and would range from $799-$2200," the district's statement said, in part.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Hillsborough County Public Schools is the third-largest district in the state, but has the ninth-highest average teacher salary, at about $54,000. Only Sarasota County teachers make a higher average salary in the Tampa Bay area.