Avon Park corrections officer accused of striking woman during domestic dispute

A corrections officer in Avon Park found himself on the other side of the law Thursday after deputies say he struck a woman twice on the face while they were arguing at home.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Lakeland home that 29-year-old Artavis Pierce shared with the victim shortly before 1 a.m.

The victim told investigators that she and Pierce were arguing when he struck her twice on the face.

Though investigators say she was unsure if it was an open-handed strike or a closed fist, her injuries were visible.

Pierce was taken into custody and charged with battery domestic violence.

"Domestic violence committed by anyone is egregious, but when it's committed by someone who is a public servant and entrusted to care for state prisoners, it's especially disappointing," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Pierce is still employed at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.