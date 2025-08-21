Expand / Collapse search

Avon Park corrections officer accused of striking woman during domestic dispute

Published  August 21, 2025 3:22pm EDT
Polk County
AVON PARK, Fla. - A corrections officer in Avon Park found himself on the other side of the law Thursday after deputies say he struck a woman twice on the face while they were arguing at home.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Lakeland home that 29-year-old Artavis Pierce shared with the victim shortly before 1 a.m.

The victim told investigators that she and Pierce were arguing when he struck her twice on the face.

Though investigators say she was unsure if it was an open-handed strike or a closed fist, her injuries were visible.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Pierce was taken into custody and charged with battery domestic violence.

"Domestic violence committed by anyone is egregious, but when it's committed by someone who is a public servant and entrusted to care for state prisoners, it's especially disappointing," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Pierce is still employed at the Avon Park Correctional Institution.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

