Woman admits to drug deal at Brooksville motel during traffic stop, driver and passenger arrested: Deputies

Two women are behind bars after being caught with a variety of drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say vice and narcotics detectives were doing proactive surveillance in the Cortez Boulevard and East Jefferson Street area in Brooksville when they stopped a driver that was unable to stay in a single lane.

The sheriff's office says during the stop, detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana.

The passenger, 28-year-old Tameika Shaw, immediately told detectives that there were drugs in the car and gave them a backpack that contained marijuana, according to investigators.

Deputies say after being read their rights, Shaw and the driver, 29-year-old Shakendra Brown, cooperated with the investigation.

According to officials, Shaw said the drugs in the car belonged to her. Authorities say she also admitted to having just completed a drug deal minutes earlier in the parking lot of a Brooksville motel.

Shaw also told detectives that in addition to the drugs in the vehicle, she also had drugs on her.

The sheriff's office found the following in Shaw's car and on her:

47.7 grams of cocaine (powder)

77.2 grams of cocaine (rock)

44.9 grams of methamphetamine

3.2 grams of oxycodone

1.7 grams of suboxone strips

20.9 grams of THC

4 digital scales with cocaine and methamphetamine residue

Numerous plastic baggies and cut straws with residue

Brown told detectives that she was driving with a suspended license during questioning. Investigators say they found rock cocaine on the driver's side door handle and concealed on her as well.

HCSO says Shaw was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in cocaine (two counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Possession of marijuana - more than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment.

Shaw was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $163,000, according to law enforcement.

HCSO says Brown was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Driving while license is suspended or revoked

Possession of drug equipment

Deputies say Brown was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $4,000.

