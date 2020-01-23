Woman arrested after hitting boy on bike and driving away

article

A 5-year-old suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car while on his bicycle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Stephanie Perez did not stop her car after she collided with a boy riding his bike on Clarion Drive in Spring Hill.

Perez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of the crash, no valid driver’s license, no vehicle registration and no insurance.

The boy was taken to Bayonet Point hospital and treated for minor injuries.

