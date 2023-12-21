Second arrest made in deadly stabbing, robbery at Tampa construction site: HCSO

article

A second arrest was made nearly a month after a construction supervisor was stabbed to death while on the job at a Tampa construction site, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Shamek Carter-Bowick was arrested Thursday in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He's facing multiple charges, including premeditated first-degree murder and robbery while wearing a mask.

"With the arrest of the second suspect in this homicide case, we can offer this grieving family the closure they deserve," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Investigators first arrested 34-year-old Ja'Quan Glymp for his involvement in the murder. He's accused of dressing like a construction worker and trying to commit a robbery when the attack happened.

Booking photo for Ja'Quan Glymp. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the reported stabbing in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way, which is where a new townhome construction site was located in the Easthaven Complex.

Hillsborough County deputies said they found the victim with upper body trauma after arriving at the scene. Authorities said in Glymp's arrest report that the man was working downstairs in a townhome that was under construction when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

The victim, who was the supervisor at the construction site, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died, according to investigators.