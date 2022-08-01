Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.

Her husband – the cousin of one of the suspects – was also shot, but survived.

Deputies said Garcia Avila then tried to frame her ex-boyfriend, Antonio Cuellar-Enriquez, for the murder. He was found dead about a week later at the Baker Creek Boat Ramp in Thonotosassa.

Deputies said Garcia Avila and her current boyfriend, Daniel Negrete, killed him, but tried to make it look like a suicide.

Although Garcia Avila never fired a weapon, she's facing two counts of murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Negrete has not yet been charged, but was in jail this weekend for driving without a license. He was released on bond.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are not able to comment on the ongoing investigation.