Woman caught on camera stealing packages, TPD reports package thefts up 35%

Package thefts are a growing problem during the holidays. Police said Tampa is seeing a 35% increase in package thefts in 2022 compared to this time last year.

So far this year, 265 people reported being victims of package theft compared to victims during the same time in 2021, that’s up 68 people.

"During the holiday season, we always see it," Merissa Lynn, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department, said. "More packages are being sent. You're buying gifts for loved ones. You're buying gifts for your family members at home. You're sending them away to family members or friends, whomever. So it really is truly just a crime of opportunity because there's more of it."

They’re now asking for assistance from the public in locating a woman responsible for package thefts in South Tampa. They said earlier this month, she was seen on a home surveillance camera stealing a package off the front porch of a home on Moody Avenue.

The suspect, described as a white female with long red hair, fled in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

A month before that, they said a woman matching the same description was caught on camera at an apartment complex on North Howard Avenue. The suspect forced entry into a locked mailroom before stealing several delivered packages belonging to residents.

"So we're asking anybody who has information or may know who she is to please call us with that information, so she can get what she deserves," Lynn said.

Neighbors who live in the area were surprised to hear of it happening in their community and said they will be more cautious.

"I'll definitely look out for any suspicious activity and pick up my packages sooner," Olivia Fernandez, a resident, said.

Police encourage you to do the same and take steps such as scheduling package deliveries or having packages delivered to a secure location, such as an Amazon locker.