Woman killed after being shoved in front of subway in Times Square

A woman has been killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square Saturday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and Broadway.

According to the NYPD, the 40-year-old woman died when a man shoved onto the tracks in front of a southbound R train, which struck and killed her.

The man, who is reportedly homeless and has an extensive criminal history, turned himself into the police soon after the attack. Charges are still pending.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the attack a "senseless act of violence," at a press briefing inside the Times Square station and said that the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Mayor Eric Adams continued to say the NYPD will ensure the transit system is safe for commuters after the attack.

"This is a safe system because of the job of the transit officers have carried out," Adams said. "We're going to continue to enhance, to deal with the mental health crisis that we have in our system."

Adams also called on all levels of government to ensure that people in the midst of mental health crises are able to get the assistance they need.

"A New Yorker was going about her business right in the heart of our city in the heart of our subway system in Times Square. And she lost her life. This is unconscionable. This is unacceptable, it has to stop," said MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

"Horrified by the tragedy at Times Square today. My heart is with the victim’s loved ones and with all who witnessed and responded to the devastating incident," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet. "We will continue working with @NYCMayor to ensure everyone feels safe in our subway system."

The suspect allegedly attempted to push another woman on the platform before just prior to the incident.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody hasn't been released.

Earlier this month, Hochul and Adams had unveiled a new plan to target public safety issues in the city, including street homelessness and subway crime.