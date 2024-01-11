Land O' Lakes man dead after crash in unincorporated Lakeland, PCSO investigating

article

A 31-year-old Land O' Lakes man was killed during a crash in unincorporated Lakeland on Thursday, according to officials.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received calls about a crash on Waring Road at Old Medulla Road. First responders say 31-year-old Nick Calderon died inside a silver 2012 Mazda 6 that had been hit by a gray 2020 Jeep Gladiato.

According to officials, 21-year-old Karen Bautista of Lakeland was driving the Jeep.

READ: Security guard at Lakeland bar arrested for DUI after crashing car, fleeing deputies: PCSO

Based on evidence and interviews, investigators say the Jeep was heading south on Waring Road as the Mazda was heading east on Old Medulla.

The Mazda went into the path of the Jeep, and hit the driver’s door by the front of the Jeep, according to PCSO. Deputies say Calderon was not wearing a seatbelt and there was significant intrusion into his car.

According to the sheriff's office, Bautista and her passenger were treated and released from Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators don't suspect impairment, speed, or distracted driving on Bautista's part to be factors in the crash. But, officials are investigating further.