Woman 'dry stunned' while trying stop deputies from making arrest: Manatee Sheriff's Office

A grandmother was ‘dry stunned’ twice while Manatee County deputies served an arrest warrant on a man at the same residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stun gun was not deployed on the woman, who deputies say was trying to interfere with the arrest.

The sheriff’s office said ‘there is a difference between being dry stunned and… the full deployment of the weapon.’

The woman, Barbara Pinkney, allegedly told deputies they could not enter the home without a search warrant. However, the sheriff’s office said a search warrant is not needed during the execution of an arrest warrant.

The residence is the same address the suspect listed on legal paperwork in the past, deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said more than 50 calls for service have been made to the address over the last three years, including one call for a shooting.

Pinkney was arrested and charged with battery on an officer and resisting/obstructing an officer without violence.

She was released on bond.