Woman 'extremely shaken up' after lightning blasts hole in Sarasota home

A Sarasota man jumped into action to help his neighbor after he saw a bolt of lightning blast a hole in her roof during Friday morning’s storms.

Matthew St. Aubin said he was driving down Wood Hollow Court when lightning struck his neighbor’s single-story home. St. Aubin pulled over just as a woman came out of the house, unhurt but “extremely shaken up,” covered in insulation and drywall dust.

The bolt had opened a hole in her roof, traveled through the wall, and blew out the kitchen and patio ceilings

According to St. Aubin, the woman had been home alone in the kitchen at the time and she told him the lightning had only missed her by about 6 feet.

Light shines through the open hole in the roof. Courtesy Matthew St. Aubin.

St. Aubin’s photos from the scene showed significant damage to the ceiling and roof of the home. The whole kitchen ceiling appeared to have been knocked down, raining debris and insulation everywhere.

Damage to the kitchen. Photo courtesy Matthew St. Aubin.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue arrived to check on the woman and her home.

Meanwhile, St. Aubin went above and beyond – literally – tarping the woman’s roof to prevent the steady rain from making things worse.

“I couldn’t leave her uncovered,” he added.

The temporarily-tarped roof. Courtesy Matthew St. Aubin.

Friday morning's storms were the tail end of a cold front that brought severe weather and tornadoes to much of the Southeast over the last few days. Light on-and-off rain is expected to continue through the day.