Woman hit, killed by Amtrak train in Plant City, police say

A woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while trying to cross railroad tracks in Plant City, officers say.

The Plant City Police Department said she was trying to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street when she was hit by the train. Officers say the Amtrack was heading west.

Plant City police are now investigating on scene. Maryland Avenue is closed from Baker Street to Church Street in the area, the department said.

