Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Tampa: Police

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday evening along 40th Street in Tampa, officers said.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash happened in the 8700 block of 40th Street just before 9:45 p.m.

The woman was trying to cross North 40th Street in the crosswalk just north of East Yukon Street, according to investigators. That's when police said she was hit by a Buick Enclave that was heading north.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and died, according to TPD.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with TPD. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities said 40th Street between Yukon Street and Humphrey Street was closed off after the crash. Drivers were being urged to seek an alternate route while they investigated the crash.