Woman killed in St. Pete hit-and-run, police seeking info

St. Pete Police are searching for a person with information on a fatal hit-and-run late Tuesday night.

According to the St. Pete Police Department, at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Kathy Repke was walking in a marked crosswalk from east to west in the 6900 block of 4th Street North when she was struck by a car.

The driver who struck her left without providing aid or contacting police, according to SPPD.

Repke was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital in St. Pete where she was pronounced dead.

Police investigators are attempting to locate Rosalyn Fuller, 58, who they believe has information that could help with the investigation.

Photo courtesy: St. Pete Police Department

SPPD is asking anyone with information on Fuller's whereabouts to contact them at 727-893-7780.