Woman killed in dog attack at South Florida animal rescue

A woman was mauled to death by a dog at an animal rescue in the Fort Lauderdale area, while another woman was injured.

WSVN reports the attack happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at the rescue, called 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, located in Oakland Park.

Fire Rescue crews and the Broward Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, telling the news outlet that a 70-year-old woman at the facility was working with the dog when the animal "suddenly snapped" and attacked her. She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another woman suffered minor injuries when she tried to come to the victim's rescue, officials said.

According to the rescue's Facebook page, the dog is a mixed breed named "Gladys" and was rescued last month.

Animal control could be seen taking the dog out of the building. According to WSVN, county officials will take custody of the animal at one of their facilities during the investigation.

The Broward Sheriff's Office homicide and crime scene units are investigating the incident.