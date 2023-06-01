18-year-old convicted in robbery, murder to be re-sentenced after prosecutors catch mistake

Madison McGall was 15 years old when she was charged with plotting an armed robbery that ended in murder with her then 18-year-old brother Henry McGall.

Last year, the criminal cases for both siblings ended in plea deals. Henry McGall was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Under Madison’s plea agreement, she was sentenced as a juvenile offender and given five years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, to run consecutively, for a total sentence of 15 years for her crime.

However, that’s not what happened.

Madison was serving her prison time, while also doing her probation time, nearly cutting her sentence in half. The mistake was caught and now prosecutors want the illegal sentencing fixed.

Prosecutors say Madison McGall had evil intent when she planned an armed robbery with her brother.

To do that, Tampa Judge Mark Kiser agreed Madison will have to come back to a Tampa Courtroom.

"I’ll get that signed, and we can reset this for June 19," ruled Kiser.

From the beginning, prosecutor John Terry has always portrayed Madison as the leader of the two, with evil intent.

"She had the wherewithal at 15 years old to set up a robbery that ended in the shooting death of Jesse Silver. She knew it was a set-up. She grabbed the drugs during the course of the robbery. Judge, this was the actions of an adult. She did a horrible crime and Jesse Silver is dead as a result of that crime," argued Terry.

Madison will be transported from prison back to a Tampa Courtroom on June 19 for her re-sentencing.