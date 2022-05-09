Man accused of shooting drug dealer to death rejects plea deal

A man charged with first-degree murder had to make the decision between taking a plea deal or head to trial Monday. Henry McGall, who is accused of shooting a drug dealer back in October 2020, passed on the deal.

McGall and his little sister Madison, who was 15 years old at the time of the crime, were both charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutor John Terry said in October 2020, the siblings hatched a plot to rob Jessie Silver, a drug dealer they were meeting in Valrico. When the plan went south, prosecutors said McGall showed up with a gun and shot Silver to death.

Terry claimed Madison was the mastermind behind it all.

"She knew it was a setup, she knew her brother was coming with a gun, she actually reached into the car and grabbed the drugs during the course of the robbery. Judge these are the actions of an adult," argued Terry.

Madison's public defender was able to get her out on bond early on and got her case severed from her brother's. This means she can now mount her own defense and so can her brother.

While in court Monday, McGall told Tampa Judge Mark Kiser that he rejected the plea deal. The deal included a reduced charge of second-degree murder, and a 35-year prison sentence.

McGall made a counter offer of 15 years, but the state rejected it. Now, he's looking at a mandatory life sentence if a jury finds him guilty. His trial will begin Tuesday.