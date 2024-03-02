Woman rescued, cat resuscitated after apartment fire in Tampa: HCFR

A woman and her cat were saved from a fire at a Tampa apartment on Friday evening, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says calls reporting a fire came in just after 5:46 p.m. Callers said smoke was coming from the next-door apartment at Village Chase Circle, according to HCFR.

Firefighters confirmed that smoke was coming from the first-floor apartment. Crews say they had to force themselves into the apartment and, despite not being able to see because of heavy smoke, found a woman unconscious just a few feet inside the door.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Crews quickly removed the woman from the apartment and say paramedics on the scene immediately began treating her.

The woman was speaking and in stable condition before paramedics transported her, according to officials.

Firefighters say they also rescued a cat from the apartment, who was in poor condition but was resuscitated with high-flow oxygen. According to authorities, firefighters extinguished the fire in less than ten minutes.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR says searches were conducted and there were no other occupants inside the apartment.

No first responders were injured and the cause of the fire was an unattended frying pan left on the stove, according to crews.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

