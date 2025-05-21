Woman shot during altercation in Pasco County: PCSO

The Brief A woman was shot by a man during an altercation in Pasco County, according to deputies. The shooting suspect was also injured and taken to an area hospital for medical attention. According to PCSO, the victim and the suspect knew each other, and this was an isolated incident.



An altercation in Bayonet Point led to shots fired shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators say a man shot a woman in the Bridle Path Row area of Bayonet Point during an altercation.

The woman took herself to get medical attention, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

READ: Winter Haven man befriends teen at bus stop, promises her cash and alcohol for engaging in lewd acts: WHPD

When deputies arrived, they said they entered the home after trying several times to speak with the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for medical attention.

According to PCSO, the victim and the suspect knew each other, and this was an isolated incident.

What we don't know:

The victim and the suspect’s conditions have not been released.

Deputies say they knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: