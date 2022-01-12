Woman who once claimed ex-husband confessed to murder, now says her memory is fuzzy

The prosecution’s star witness in Richard Miller’s murder trial is also a very reluctant witness. Dwan Miller, who is Richard Miller's ex-wife, was less than thrilled to testify against him on Wednesday.

Richard Miller is accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend Renee Williams on Nov. 6, 2019, outside a Brandon apartment complex where she worked as a home caregiver.

Prosecutors say after he did it, Dwan Miller told police he confessed to the whole thing, but now her memory isn't so good.

On the stand, prosecutor John Terry questioned her.

"Do you recall telling the police that he told you, 'I killed her'? Terry asked.

"I don’t," Miller quickly replied.

Dwan Miller testified that when Richard Miller told her something had happened with Williams, she thought her ex was joking around.

"He's a big jokester," she told the jury.

When Terry pressed her on whether Miller confessed to killing Williams she pushed back.

"Not in those words," Miller recalled.

Pictured: Renee Williams

After going back and forth without much success, Terry tried a new approach.

"What did you say he told you on the 911 call?" Terry inquired.

Miller replied, "It stated that I said he said, 'he killed his girlfriend,’" she recalled.

Prosecutors say Miller was obsessed with Williams after she ended their relationship. But Hillsborough public defender Elizabeth Beardsley told the jury the evidence against him is weak.

"Richard Miller is innocent," she argued.

Miller faces first-degree murder charges.

