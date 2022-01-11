Hillsborough County man accused of following through on text threats to kill ex-girlfriend

Threats, desire, and jealousy became a deadly combination for Richard Miller, according to Hillsborough County prosecutor John Terry's opening statements in a Tampa courtroom Tuesday.

"This is a case of obsession, ladies and gentlemen. Richard Miller was a man obsessed, obsessed with the victim in this case -- Renee Williams," said Terry.

He told the jury that Renee Williams had broken up with Miller and moved on, but Miller had not.

Renee Williams (L) Richard Miller (R)

On November 6, 2019, Terry says Miller sent Williams an ominous text.

"'Never play with a person, they're dangerous,'" the text message said.

Terry said it was intended to be a threat and that Miller followed through.

Prosecutors say Miller – armed with rage and a loaded handgun – waited for Williams outside an apartment complex where she worked as a home caregiver.

"It drove him to take her life rather than let her go on without him," Terry said.

Scene of Renee Williams' murder

Williams was shot three times and died of her injuries. The prosecution says Miller later confessed to shooting her.

Peter Remigio lives at the apartment complex and says he heard the gun shots. He looked out of his living room window and says he saw Miller walking away.

"He had [a gun] on his side and then put it in his pocket," Remigio testified.

But Hillsborough County public defender Elizabeth Beardsley says some of the state’s evidence can't be linked to Miller.

"The firearm that was found there can’t be placed in Richard Miller's hands by any objective scientific evidence. Richard Miller is innocent," she argued.

Miller is charged with first degree murder. The trial continues Wednesday.