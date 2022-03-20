Woman with gunshot injuries dies after being dropped off at St. Pete hospital, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a woman was dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds and later died.

Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tytaquisha Pearson. They say she was shot and taken to an area hospital around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The hospital, which police have not specified, notified police of Pearson’s injuries. Detectives are trying to determine where the shooting occurred and who was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

