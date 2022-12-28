Woman with walker struck by vehicle while crossing Largo roadway, police say

Largo police are investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian crash occurred Tuesday around 7:21 p.m. According to police, a woman was crossing southbound over West Bay Drive from the West Bay Oaks Mobile Home, located at 1610 West Bay Drive. They said she was using a walker.

While she was in the eastbound lanes, she was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver remained on the scene.

Police said impairment was not a factor.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.