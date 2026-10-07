More women under 45 are being diagnosed with breast cancer: What doctors want you to know

The Brief About 1 in 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS notes that average-risk women have the option to begin yearly mammograms at age 40 but should get them annually starting at age 45. The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Oct. 24 at Raymond James Stadium raises vital funds for research – and FOX 13 is proud to partner with the ACS for the event once again.



About 1 in 10 women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS) – and local doctors have noticed the trend, too.

Younger breast cancer diagnosis surge

What they're saying:

"It's not uncommon to see patients in their late 30s and early 40s anymore, which was definitely a big shift from when I started training to be a plastic surgeon," Dr. Jared Gopman, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Urbaniak Plastic Surgery in Clearwater, said. "And I think that a lot of patients need to know that it's important to start getting checked once you're in your early 40s."

Gopman performs breast cancer reconstruction at Morton Plant Hospital's multidisciplinary breast cancer center. He notes that surgical options have evolved significantly.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all scenario for patients. We are able to tailor their reconstruction according to both their goals and the type of surgery they have," Gopman said.

Beating the cancer is the primary goal – but Gopman told FOX 13 it’s also about helping women look and feel their best during recovery.

Know your risk factors

By the numbers:

The ACS says women with "average risk" for breast cancer have the option to start screening with yearly mammograms at age 40.

Beginning at age 45, those women should get mammograms every year, according to ACS guidance.

But the ACS recommends that women at high risk for breast cancer — based on certain factors — should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at age 30.

Women are encouraged to evaluate their personal risk factors, which include:

Family history of breast cancer

Genetic factors, such as checking for the BRCA gene

Lifestyle considerations, including alcohol consumption

Additionally, improved screening technology is playing a role, allowing doctors to catch and diagnose cases much earlier.

Making strides against breast cancer

What you can do:

Get ready for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event!

FOX 13 is proud to once again partner with the ACS for the event on Oct. 24 at Raymond James Stadium. Funds raised will go towards cancer research and resources for those who need them most.

Click here for more info about the event.