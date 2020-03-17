Women living in RV park make plastic mats for homeless residents

article

Women at the Camp Inn RV Resort are helping homeless residents in a very eco-friendly way.

The women are making sleeping mats from plastic yarn.

"These are what we call plarn and its made from the plastic, plastic yarn," said Shirley Henning.

They started the effort two years ago and have made about 100 plastic mats.

"The plastic is an insulator," said Shirley. "When they are laying on it, it insulates."

They call themselves the Happy Hookers.

Advertisement

"We're all mothers, we're all grandmothers," said member Becky Henry. "We all have caring loving nature in us and its just second nature for us to do things for other people."

The ladies say using plastic to make the beds is a big benefit for families.

"The average family uses 1,500 bags a year. We made 75 mats. That's over 50,000 bags that this group of ladies has gotten out of the landfill," Becky explained.

It takes between 500 and 700 plastic bags to make one mat.

"We do recycling. Everybody saves their bags. We collect bags," Becky said.

Paula Shick was a single mother and knows what it's like to need a helping hand.

"I was very fortunate and blessed that I did not end up homeless but there was a time that I could have. So for me, it's about giving back to the community."

Those who receive the mats are very thankful.

"Just to see their faces. The appreciation that they have for it. They don't even have a clue what that means to them when they get those," said Sherry Scott, who works with transient residents.

It's a wonderful way to help the homeless and the environment in a very special way.