Women’s March 2020: What you need to know

Three years ago, D.C. was the epicenter of the largest protest in modern history as millions of protesters took to the streets for Women’s Marches.

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of protesters swarmed the nation’s capital – ignited by the swell of the #MeToo movement.

In the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September, Women’s March organizers vowed to take to the streets in force once again to protest President Trump’s then-imminent Supreme Court nomination.

Demonstrators chant during the 2020 Women's March on January 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Marches were held nationwide in cities including New York and Los Angeles. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

"We will march in force on October 17 to send a clear message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer. This is what we’ve been preparing for, this is why millions of feminists marched on January 21, 2017."

On their fundraising page, organizers wrote, "We're planning a massive, nationwide march on October 17 to send an unmistakable message of our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat."

The year, organizers are focusing on equality – with a special emphasis on the intersection of racism and violence against women.

Participants march along Constitution Ave NW as they head toward the White House during the fourth annual Womens March on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A badge on the Women’s March website announces its support for defunding the police – a cause commonly associated with the Movement for Black Lives.

The march events worldwide will be socially distanced, according to the Women’s March website.

This year’s edition of the march in D.C. is set to begin with gathering at 11 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, followed by a rally from noon to 1 p.m. The march itself is scheduled for 1 p.m. through 3 p.m., ending at the National Mall.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., organizers will hold a text-a-thon. For the text-a-thon, organizers hope to send millions of texts for people to vote.

Participants should wear masks. If you’re marching, you’re encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and warm clothes. Small backpacks are permitted, and larger backpacks can be stored at Union Station.

More recent demonstrations have seen smaller turnouts – but this weekend’s march will still prompt street closures and parking restrictions in the District.

Drivers should expect considerable delays in the area of the march on Saturday.

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

- 14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- 13th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 15th Street and 3rd Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

- E Street, NW from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

- 3rd Street, NW from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 6th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 7th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to traffic for the event from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

- 14th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to F Street, NW

- 13th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street, NW

- E Street, NW from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 15th Street and 12th Street, NW

Drivers should expect closures and delays in the following areas from about noon to 3 p.m.:

- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12th Street and 3rd Street, NW

- Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, NE

- Louisiana Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

- 1st Street, SE from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 3rd Street, NW from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

- 4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

- 6th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 7th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 9th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 10th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

- 11th Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

- 12th Street, NW from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

