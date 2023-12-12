Wonka-inspired hotel stay is up for grabs, see how you can book a room full of chocolate and candy

article

There are "little surprises around every corner," the iconic Willy Wonka once said.

A travel booking company is now giving Wonka fans the opportunity to stay in a Wonka-themed hotel suite for one night only.

Ahead of the "Wonka" theater premiere on Dec. 15, Booking.com is celebrating the new film by offering two pairs of guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in a world of "pure imagination."

Wonka’s Sweet Suites are located at two hotels — one in New York and one in Los Angeles.

They will be up for grabs for a one-night stay starting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at noon ET, exclusively on Booking.com.

The Park Lane New York is the host of the New York City Wonka-inspired suite location. (Booking.com via FOX News)

The company worked to transform two hotel rooms on the opposite coasts to look as if guests are really in Willy Wonka’s sweet-filled world.

Guests, who will be able to book the rooms on a first-come, first-serve basis, can expect edible amenities, life-sized chocolate confections, Wonka’s candy shop tree, a chocolate bar bed with marshmallows and cotton candy clouds — and more.

The lucky guests who reserve the rooms first will also receive tickets to see "Wonka" in theaters on Friday, Dec. 15.

It's a deal that includes vintage Wonka posters, stamp wallpaper and more goodies inspired by the film.

The two hotel rooms are available for reservations for only $12.15 a night as a nod to the release date of the upcoming film.

Those who book the rooms at the Park Lane New York in New York City and the Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles will also receive itineraries and airport transfers provided by Booking.com.

Those interested in the chance to stay in a Wonka Sweet Suite can find more information at Booking.com. (Booking.com via FOX News)

The newest film to feature Willy Wonka focuses on how Wonka became the chocolate-loving name many know today.

The highly anticipated movie stars Timothee Chalamet as Wonka, alongside other Emmy, Oscar and Peabody Award winners and nominees.

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" was released in 1971 with Gene Wilder starring as Wonka.

In 2005, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" was released — and Johnny Depp portrayed the magical chocolate factory owner.

The Viceroy Santa Monica is host of the California Wonka-inspired suite — which is decorated to look as if the guest is staying in Wonka's world. (Booking.com via FOX News)

For more information on how to get your chance at staying in the Wonka Sweet Suites, visit booking.com.

