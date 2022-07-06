Worker accidentally crushed in garbage truck during maintenance, Manatee Co. deputies say

article

A Waste Pro worker died Tuesday when the door of a garbage truck activated and closed on him during maintenance.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the employee was standing on a ladder, performing maintenance on the garbage truck's hydraulics system when the system activated.

Investigators say there was a "miscommunication" between the victim and another employee during the incident.

Officials said the door of the garbage truck closed on the man's head.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Leroy Firestone. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manatee County deputies said co-workers were distraught after learning what happened. There was no suspicion of foul play.

It happened at 7921 15th Street E in an unincorporated part of Manatee County, on the Sarasota County line.