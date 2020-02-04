Workers earn extra cash, pursue a passion with side hustles

As an office manager at a mortgage company, Jen Lindley can put in long hours.

"When you're 100 percent commission and in charge of an office, you work the amount it needs,” she explained. “Sometimes 40, sometimes 60 hours.”

But at one point in Lindley’s career, she had to slow down.

"I suffered from a debilitating auto immune disease in my thirties that caused me to leave corporate for several years," she said.

After that, she wanted to help others get healthy, while keeping the stability of a full-time job.

"A lot of our clients that were most time-free and financially-secure all had additional sources of income," Lindley said.

"One of the most awesome things about my side hustle is I can help people detoxify their home," Lindley said.

She started selling wellness products on the side.

"Happy Healthy Roots was something that I wanted to create because of my passion for health," said Lindley.

And she doesn't mind putting in the extra time for it.

"You can talk about with enthusiasm and excitement without it feeling like you're pitching," said Lindley.

It helps to have your other business on board.

"I found a company I could align with that allowed me to pursue my passions for health and still make money on the side at the same time," said Lindley.

The side hustle shouldn't interfere with your full-time job.

"It needs to be something that you can do nights and weekends," said Lindley.

And it's a bonus if it's something that you love.

"With the side hustl,e I finally got that adage work like you don't need the money," said Lindley.

