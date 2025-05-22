Local artists showcase their work at Holmes Beach business

The Brief The works of more than 60 local artists are on display at Artist Haven AMI in Holmes Beach. The shop features a variety of one-of-a-kind items. The shop is located at 5352 Gulf Drive.



Colorful creations by over 60 local artists fill a 2,100-square-foot shop, Artist Haven AMI (Anna Marie Island).

"It was created out of my love for art and all things handmade and created by local artists," Artist Haven AMI owner Lori McKinnon said. "It started when I moved down about a year and a half ago, and it was sort of a dream of mine to open something like this and to display my art and as well as invite in the local artists in the area to have an opportunity to put their art out into the world."

The backstory:

The shop features a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items. There are paintings on canvases, but also on unusual objects like window screens, furniture and even palm fronds. There are various styles of jewelry, pottery and woodwork. Many pieces incorporate the beaches, like using shells.

"I just want them to walk in and feel at home, and I want them to feel all the love and joy that goes into this place and every little piece inside here," McKinnon said.

Many pieces feature an "AMI Strong" logo on it. Those items were born from the recent hurricanes. While the shop is elevated and received minimal storm damage, much of the surrounding area was not as lucky.

What they're saying:

"We had to evacuate. We were off the island," McKinnon said. "My daughter started generating AMI Strong merchandise, and so we all sort of dove into it together as a family and started creating the merchandise."

That merchandise includes clothes, tumblers and artwork, including a canvas print of a photo of the destroyed Rod & Reel Pier, taken by a local photographer. AMI Strong has raised $6,000 for the Anna Marie Island Community Center.

McKinnon says the storms have brought the best out of the community. She hopes the pieces in her shop help convey the love for the island.

"It's all made with love and passion, and all the artists truly love and enjoy what they do, so we want them to light up the same way we do when we make our creations," McKinnon said.

What you can do:

The shop, located at 5352 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, also offers various classes on Sunday and Mondays.

