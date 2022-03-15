World's longest car has 26 wheels, putting green, helipad and swimming pool

Need to drive 75 of your friends around? You’re in luck.

An extremely long stretch limo, dubbed "The American Dream," has earned the coveted title of the world’s longest car by Guinness World Records — coming in at 100 feet, 1.5 inches long.

The automobile has 26 wheels, a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, as well as a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a mini-golf course and a helipad.

It was restored from the body of the previous record holder, taking multiple years of hard work and skill to complete.

"When I [saw] the car, it was in very poor condition, on a scale of 1-10, it was minus 1," Mike Manning, director and president of Autoseum, the company responsible for the restoration, said in a statement.

History of ‘The American Dream,’ world’s longest car

"The American Dream" was first recognized by Guinness World Records in 1986 after being built in Burbank, California, by famed car customizer Jay Ohrberg. It originally measured 60 feet, rolled on 26 wheels and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear.

The unique automobile shot to fame and was often rented for cinematic appearances and featured in various movies, Guinness World Records said. But over time, obstacles arose such as where to park the long vehicle and dedication to its maintenance faded — leading to its demise.

"Over time, it began to rust until parts of it were rendered unsalvageable," the company said.

Manning, based in Nassau County, New York, saw "The American Dream" on eBay and made an offer, hoping it was his chance at owning the super stretched limo.

"The corporation that had it listed didn’t want to sell it to me because they thought my offer was too low, so I made a deal to partner with them and bring it to New York," Manning said.

But again, the iconic car faced hurdles amid funding and logistics challenges. Manning ended up listing it back on eBay — where it was spotted and purchased by Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, in 2019.

The vehicle was then split into two parts and shipped to Orlando, Florida to be restored. Manning also agreed to assist with the project that he had always dreamed of someday completing, Guinness World Records said.

The project took three years to complete and cost over $250,000 in shipping, materials and labor.

"Getting it to drive again was difficult. We took the whole cab of the car out—the dashboard, the front seat, the motor, the tranny, and we cut it off the car," Manning said. "We put a new drive train and Eldorado cab in there from a few donor cars because it was totally destroyed, and we couldn’t rebuild that section."

The restorers said the biggest challenge when it comes to driving is finding consistently straight roads. But really, "it was built to be put on display." The stretched limousine will sit alongside Dezerland Park Car Museum’s collection of unique and classic cars in Orlando, according to Guinness World Records.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ "The American Dream" is 100 feet, 1.5 inches long. (Photo credit: Guinness World Records)

"The American Dream" is pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: Guinness World Records)

"People say you’re crazy, but we did it [and] here it is," Manning said. "Eventually, we are going to extend [the car]. I don’t know how long we are going to make it, I guess as long as we can. The sky’s the limit…or [perhaps] the road is the limit."

This story was reported from Cincinnati.