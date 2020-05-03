Wrong-way crash in Largo kills 1, sends 4 to hospital

One person died and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Largo early Sunday morning.

According to the Largo Police Department, a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 19 N. near 66th St. N. struck another vehicle that was northbound head-on.

A passenger of the northbound vehicle died at the scene. The drivers and another passenger of the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and her passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.