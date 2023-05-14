Wrong-way crash in Polk County leaves one motorcyclist dead

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Dundee on Saturday night.

At 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, authorities were dispatched to a crash on US-27.

Police say that the crash involved 60-year-old Garry Restifo, driving a black 2001 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle, and Jesus Palafox-Luberto, driving a black 2010 Dodge 2500 pickup truck.

Palafox-Luberto was driving southbound when he noticed Restido driving toward him.

Both drivers swerved to avoid impact but still collided, according to a police report.

Palafox-Luberto's truck then struck a curb and rolled over onto its roof.

All occupants inside the truck were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries.

Restifo was transported to a hospital following the crash but passed away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.








