Driver arrested after leading trooper on chase, crashing into power pole in Hillsborough County: FHP

A suspect was arrested in Hillsborough County after leading a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on a chase before crashing into a power pole early Thursday morning.

Troopers said they tried to pull over the driver, later identified as 54-year-old Ross Jones, when they spotted his car without tail lights on and failing to maintain lanes on US 98 and Griffin Road in Lakeland.

The suspect didn't come to a stop and sped off, leading FHP on a chase. According to authorities, he ran at least two red lights before speeding down I-4 toward Hillsborough County.

Troopers said the driver reached speeds of up to 123 miles per hour before getting off I-4.

The trooper who was chasing after the suspect said they tried to conduct a PIT maneuver on the vehicle to stop the driver. After that, the suspect's vehicle went off into a ditch and struck a power pole, according to FHP.

Officials said the power pole fell onto a nearby business.

Jones got out of the now disabled car, and took off running, investigators said. The trooper chased after him and saw the suspect drop a handgun on the ground during the pursuit.

The trooper pointed their gun at the suspect, and Jones got on the ground and was handcuffed.

The suspect was taken to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing with damages and driving with a suspended license.

TECO told FHP that the estimated cost of damages to the power pole were about $2,000.