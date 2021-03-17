Wrong-way driver on Hillsborough Avenue arrested for DUI, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol says one of their own was in the path of a wrong-way driver in Tampa, but, luckily, wasn’t hit.

Around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, officials said a trooper was on DUI patrol along Hillsborough Avenue near 47th Street when he noticed a 2007 Acura SUV heading west in the eastbound lanes, approaching "directly toward him."

The trooper activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued west, almost crashing into drivers heading east.

FHP says the trooper initiated a U-turn and tried again. The driver stopped and was arrested.

Officials identified the wrong-way driver as 39-year-old Ajigunwa Ayotunde Olafemi. He was arrested for DUI but refused to submit a breath test, they said.

