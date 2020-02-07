WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is ready for this year’s SmackDown at WrestleMania

Tampa is hosting this year’s WrestleMania inside Raymond James Stadium, and Sgt. Slaughter is ready.

“The big show, WrestleMania, at Raymond James Stadium is going to be incredible with a record-breaking crowd and there is so much talent and so many matches,” he told FOX 13 during a Friday visit on Good Day.

The Cobra Clutch King, Sgt. Slaughter said he is definitely attending this year’s WrestleMania, and sees it as one big reunion.

“I’m most excited for sitting down with the other legends to talk and reminisce,” he said.

WrestleMania Axxess tickets have been on sale. Each ticket will give you access to autographs and a chance to meet with WWE legends, including Sgt. Slaughter.

He is known for his signature move, the Cobra Clutch, which he demonstrated on FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

VIDEO: Watch the full interview, complete with Cobra Clutch

WWE Axxess takes place April 2-6 inside the Tampa Convention Center. General admission tickets are $55. Children 2 years and under can enter for free.

