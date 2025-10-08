Ybor City business keeping Cuban culture alive with its hand-rolled cigars

The Brief La Faraona Cigars is a family-owned cigar company located in the heart of Ybor City at 1315 E 7th Avenue. The business is rooted in Cuban cigar-making traditions, with hand-rolling techniques passed down through generations. In addition to its lounge, La Faraona operates a cigar rolling factory just a few blocks away, keeping the art form alive.



In Ybor City, the smell of hand-rolled cigars has been part of the air for more than a century.

One local business, La Faraona Cigars, is keeping that legacy burning bright—while offering visitors an authentic cultural experience.

What we know:

La Faraona Cigars sits at 1315 East 7th Avenue, right in the heart of Ybor. The lounge is a place where customers can relax and enjoy a smoke, but it’s also a space where the history of Cuban cigar rolling is on full display.

The company is more than just a lounge. A few blocks away, La Faraona runs its own cigar rolling factory. There, master rollers carefully craft cigars by hand, continuing the same traditions brought to Tampa by Cuban immigrants generations ago.

A cultural labor of love

The backstory:

For the family behind La Faraona, cigars are more than a product—they’re a way of preserving heritage. The rolling process connects back to Cuba’s long history of craftsmanship, while also helping keep Ybor City’s identity alive.

Visitors who stop by can watch the artistry firsthand, enjoy a freshly rolled cigar, and immerse themselves in the Latin culture that built Tampa’s historic district.

Dig deeper:

Ybor City was once known as the "Cigar Capital of the World," producing hundreds of millions of cigars a year. Businesses like La Faraona are helping keep that story alive for both locals and tourists.

The lounge doubles as a cultural hub—sharing not just cigars, but also the music, art, and energy of the neighborhood.

What's next:

La Faraona continues to grow, offering a taste of tradition to new generations of cigar lovers. Whether stopping by the lounge on 7th Avenue or touring the factory just down the street, visitors can experience a piece of history still rolling strong.

