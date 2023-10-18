Tampa Bay Tour Company goes to most haunted places in Ybor City

Ybor City is considered to be one of the most haunted cities in America.

According to the Travel Channel, it hosts the 33rd and fourth most haunted buildings in the states. The famed Cuban Club is that fourth building.

With "Spooky Season" upon us, It's a good time to check in with the ghosts that haunt Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Tour Company takes visitors around Ybor City.

The Tampa Bay Tour Company gave FOX 13 an inside look at some of the scariest places on the list. Max Herman is with the company, and he visits haunted spots regularly.

"I like the skeptics that come my way because, as I said, seeing is believing," shared Herman.

The tour includes a stop inside the Centro Espanol building, once home to the Spanish Club.

Locals say a safe in the Centro Espanol building is haunted.

Inside, there’s an old safe that's said to still be haunted by the man who died trying to break in, in 1908.

"They're [ghosts] just as confused sometimes as we are when we make connections with the other side. Sometimes they're, you know, happy to see me. Sometimes, not so happy to see me," said Herman.

To learn more about the Tampa Bay Tour Company's haunted tours, click here.