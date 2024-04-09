Ybor City ranked among top 50 places to live in the U.S.

Money’s Top 50 Places to Live in the U.S. is out, and Ybor City made the cut.

While Money named Tampa as one of the best places to travel in 2023 and ranked it as the 9th best place to live in 2022, it says the Bay Area’s historic ‘Cigar City’ is Tampa’s ‘undisputed cultural epicenter.’

Money stated that Ybor City is a historic melting pot of Cuban, Spanish, and Italian immigrants, which influenced the area's architecture, art, and cuisine.

It noted Ybor City’s boutique shops, award-winning food, lively venues, and cozy cafés that are tucked inside old cigar factories. Money also made mention of the free-roaming roosters that give Ybor City an extra dash of color and flair to an already eccentric district.

Plus, Money says Ybor City is one of the most walkable areas in Tampa and has a free streetcar system that connects it to downtown Tampa.

Ybor City’s future looks just as bright as its vibrant culture as the Gas Worx development gets underway. It will turn Ybor City’s waterfront area into a walkable district with new homes, green space, and retail shops.

Babcock Ranch is the only other Florida location to make the list. It is the first solar-powered community built on U.S. soil and Money noted that not a single resident lost power during Hurricane Ian in 2022.

