Ybor eatery offers all of the flavors of Italy but served like you're a part of the family

The Brief For a hearty meal in a historic venue, Bernini Innovative Italian Cuisine creates a menu their customers can bank on. The location in the heart of Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a landmark in the community. The Bank of Ybor has been a fixture in the city since 1896. Bernini of Ybor moved in 30 years ago.



The location is historic, the food is fantastic, the service is superb, and the feeling is like family. Those are the goals of Bernini Innovative Italian Cuisine of Ybor City. Located in the Bank of Ybor City at 1702 East 7th Avenue, the stand-alone eatery aims to please any patron that comes through their doors.

What they're saying:

Bernini of Ybor is not your typical Italian chain restaurant. In fact, there’s nothing chain related to the place.

"We take traditional southern and northern Italian dishes, and we put an American spin to them," said owner Jason Fernandez. "The menu rotates quite a bit, but after 30 years we have the traditional dishes that our guests really crave."

Bernini specialty dishes

Some of those craved items include their Italian Eggplant covered in the homemade Pomodoro sauce and Romano cheese guests have come to expect. They also feature a half duck served crispy with dried cherry and vanilla Chianti demi-glace. Those are just two of many of the items on the expansive menu, but to Fernandez, it’s not the menu that keeps people coming back.

"We're a family-run restaurant. We treat our guests like family. Our team is family. That is seen in the service, that's seen in the kitchen," he said matter-of-factly.

Don’t just take his word for it. Lunch regular Phil Esposito; yes, that Phil Esposito from the National Hockey League Hall of Fame visits all the time.

"To tell you the truth, I really like the place," he said. "It feels like I’m home."

That is the true goal Fernandez has worked on for the past 30 years. Because, for him, it is home.

"I'm 4th generation Tampa to Ybor City. My grandparents migrated here from Sicily and Spain. They met here, they married here, they banked in this building," he said.

So, it’s fitting that the same bank is now the place where he keeps some of his most precious valuables. His family and his friends.

"It’s an 1896 bank building. The bank opened in 1910 and closed in the 50’s," he said with a smile. The vault even houses the wine cellar, which is fitting with it’s reinforced walls.

What’s Next:

You can try Bernini of Ybor yourself there at 1702 East 7th Avenue in Ybor City. They are open Friday through Tuesday for both lunch and dinner.