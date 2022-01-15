YMCA opens 3 free COVID-19 testing sites

The YMCA of the Suncoast, in conjunction with Grapefruit Testing, is now offering free COVID-19 testing at three of its Bay Area locations.

The sites will have COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. All locations are drive-up only and tests are available while supplies last.

Clearwater Y in Motion Branch

905 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Closed on the weekends

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Branch

1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778

Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed on Sunday

James P. Gills Family YMCA

8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity, FL 34655

Tuesday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed on Monday and Saturday

