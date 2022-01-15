Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County
8
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Gale Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 8:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

YMCA opens 3 free COVID-19 testing sites

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

COVID-19 is leading cause of death for law enforcement

The COVID-19 virus caused 2021 to be the deadliest year for law enforcement is almost a century. A new report from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund found two-thirds of the 458 officers who died in the line of duty last died had died from the virus.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The YMCA of the Suncoast, in conjunction with Grapefruit Testing, is now offering free COVID-19 testing at three of its Bay Area locations.

The sites will have COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. All locations are drive-up only and tests are available while supplies last.

Clearwater Y in Motion Branch 
905 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Closed on the weekends

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Branch
1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778
Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 
Closed on Sunday

James P. Gills Family YMCA
8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
Tuesday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. 
Closed on Monday and Saturday 

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates
 