YMCA opens 3 free COVID-19 testing sites
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The YMCA of the Suncoast, in conjunction with Grapefruit Testing, is now offering free COVID-19 testing at three of its Bay Area locations.
The sites will have COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. All locations are drive-up only and tests are available while supplies last.
Clearwater Y in Motion Branch
905 S. Highland Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Closed on the weekends
Greater Ridgecrest YMCA Branch
1801 119th St. N., Largo, FL 33778
Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed on Sunday
James P. Gills Family YMCA
8411 Photonics Drive, Trinity, FL 34655
Tuesday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Closed on Monday and Saturday
