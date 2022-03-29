Yo Mama's foods offers all the flavor with ingredients only found in mom's cupboard

Years ago, Clearwater resident David Habib was having heartburn. He loves flavorful food, so he was having a hard time pleasing his taste buds without paying for it later.

Habib wasn't going to settle for bland food, so he started looking at labels and realized many of his favorites wee loaded with sodium and sugar.

"Things I couldn't pronounce," Habib explained.

He set out to create flavorful sauces and dressings made only with ingredients you'd find in your pantry.

Or, more specifically, in your mom’s pantry. So, he called up his own mother.

"I said, ‘Your homemade sauce didn’t give me heartburn growing up. How can we do this better?’" Habib recalled.

With that, Yo Mama’s Foods was born.

"It really comes from the idea that no one makes better food than your own mama," Habib said.

Included in his line of sauces is a low sodium, low sugar pasta sauce that has become the company's bread and butter. It comes in a variety of flavors, including a line of wine sauces.

Yo Mama’s is now the number one brand of pasta sauce sold on Amazon. They work with over 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Publix.

"A lot of our success came from the idea that customers are looking for cleaner, healthier items," says David.

Yo Mama’s Foods https://yomamasfoods.com/ also offers a line of condiments and salad dressings.