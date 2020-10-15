Young blackbucks jump for joy at Australian zoo

Staff at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Werribee, Victoria, part of southern Australia, have their hands full this year with five young blackbucks.

Video shared by the zoo on October 15 shows five youngsters – four does and one buck – playfully jumping, or “stotting” alongside older members of the herd.

The zoo said the five blackbucks, sometimes called the Indian antelope, were born in March and have been inspiring “enthusiastic and playful displays among their peers.”

