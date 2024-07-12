Young filmmakers learn the ropes at Tampa summer camp

At the historic Tampa Theatre, potential future filmmakers huddle together in groups to work on short films. Third to 12th graders participate in weekly summer film camp sessions.

"I truly hope that when they come here, this is their thing. They find their hobby that they are into, that they can learn to bring that with them, whether it's for projects in school, career building," Tampa Theatre Film Camp Director Kimberly Guilbeault said. "They find that outlet for them, and they remember camp forever."

A combination of teachers and former campers serve as camp counselors. Ian Kirane was a camper six years ago. He spent time as a production assistant. This is his first year as a camp counselor.

"I'm loving it, just the ability to at least give one kid another summer of learning, but make it disguised as, you know, filming," he said.

For one week during the summer, stop-motion animation is the focus. Campers learn about paper, whiteboard and clay stop-motion. Small groups work together to script, storyboard, shoot and edit short films. The 2-3 minute films are shown in the theater in front of family and friends at the end of the week.

"It's really cool to see their emotions when they see your film," 8-year-old camper Casi Witecki said.

Witecki’s film features an elaborate wedding interrupted by villains, all done with Legos.

"I think the funnest part is working together with teams because we all have different ideas, so we combine them into one, and it makes like this really cool movie," she said.

11-year-old camper Will Shenk’s film features battles and portals through whiteboard and paper animations. He wants to be a director in the future.

"I just like creating films and watching my movie and other people's movies," he said.

For Guilbeault, the end of the week is her favorite part of camp. She loves watching the completed short films, especially from returning campers.

"It’s just great seeing what they can do and what they come up with," she said.